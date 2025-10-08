24-Hour Deadline For Mamata Banerjee: Bengal Governor On BJP MP Attack

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has given Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a 24-hour 'ultimatum' after the attack this week on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh.

Banerjee must restore law and order immediately or face possible constitutional action, he told NDTV's Aishvarya Jain, as yet another political flashpoint brews between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, with the incentive of an election next year.

Bose visited the injured leaders - Murmu may require surgical intervention to treat facial injuries, including a fractured bone below his eye, doctors said - at a hospital in Siliguri.

The Governor also told NDTV he has submitted a report on the 'strangulated' law-and-order situation in the state to President Droupadi Murmu.

The attack and the ultimatum

The attack on Murmu, an influential tribal leader, and Ghosh, the local MLA, took place while they were distributing relief in flood-affected Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district.

"It is a bizarre situation currently in Bengal... where people have been brutally attacked," Bose told NDTV, declaring, "I have given strong advice to the state to arrest culprits within 24 hours."

He warned the Banerjee government of 'constitutional consequences' if it fails to do so.

A crisis of policing

Bose was unsparing in his criticism of the state police force and hinted at a collapsed administrative machinery, "This kind of near-anarchy cannot be allowed. The police are supposed to protect (but) in Bengal, law and order is strangulated," the Governor asserted.

Expressing concern for citizens, he added, "Bengal deserves better policing. People are scared of goondas. This cannot continue. Strict action needs to be taken and normalcy has to be returned."

The constitutional options

In escalating the conflict with the state executive, he confirmed his observations had been conveyed to the President, while maintaining confidentiality of the report's contents, "According to my own observation, I have submitted the report to the President of India," he said.

On possible next steps, Bose hinted at invoking constitutional provisions to restore order.

''There are various states where constitutional options were invoked to maintain law and order, and in Bengal as well, there can be such options that I can explore."

The options referred to are widely interpreted to be recommendation of President's Rule under Article 356 or the invocation of Article 355 - the federal government's duty to protect a state against internal disturbance.

Personal vs constitutional relations

When questioned about his relationship with the Chief Minister, Bose drew a clear line between personal rapport and constitutional responsibility, "I share excellent relations with the Chief Minister. The channels of communication have always remained open. But personal relations are one thing, and constitutional relations are another," he said.

On allegations of political conspiracy surrounding the attacks, he remarked, "There are many statements made to me in which they said there is conspiracy, but it is for the police to investigate how BJP MP and MLAs have been attacked."

The Governor concluded by placing responsibility squarely on the state.

"The state government should take appropriate action. Law and Order is the state subject. If the state government wants any support as far as central forces are concerned, they should let the central government know."