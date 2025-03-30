24.24 Lakh Water Bodies Enlisted In First-Ever Census

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on Sunday for public participation in water conservation has brought into focus the Jal Shakti Ministry's 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025' drive that has enlisted 24.24 lakh water bodies in the first-ever census.

In the 120th episode of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Catch the Rain' campaign is not just a government effort but that of the people. Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan is also being run to connect more and more people with water conservation."

Earlier this month, the Ministry launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025' campaign.

As part of the earlier Jal Shakti Abhiyans, till June 2024, 24.24 lakh water bodies were enumerated in the country's first water bodies' census, and 671 Jal Shakti Centres were established, according to official documents.

At least 25,397 traditional water bodies were renovated, 71,096 reuse and recharge structures were built, apart from the completion of 1.41 lakh watershed development projects, said an official report. Apart from these, several projects under these heads were still underway.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign calls upon all citizens to join hands in securing India's water future through innovative solutions and grassroots participation.

It underscores the importance of water security, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge in the face of climate change and growing water challenges.

The initiative focuses on 148 districts, fostering greater synergy between government agencies, communities, and stakeholders in ensuring the sustainable management of water resources.

The campaign focuses on water conservation and rainwater harvesting, enumerating, geo-tagging and inventory of water bodies; setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras in all districts to provide information and support for water conservation and intensive afforestation to enhance groundwater recharge and reduce erosion.

Additionally, the campaign emphasises on de-silting and cleaning water bodies, revitalising abandoned borewells for groundwater recharge, snow harvesting in hilly regions, and the rejuvenation of small rivers.

A statement said that the Jal Shakti Abhiyan was launched in 2019 to address the acute water stress in various parts of the country. The campaign was divided into two phases: the first phase was during the monsoon season from July 1 to September 15, 2019, and the second phase from October 1 to November 30, 2019, for states receiving the Northeast retreating monsoons.

The campaign's primary focus was on water-stressed districts and blocks, emphasising the need for local-level interventions and community participation, it said.

In 2021, 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' was launched with the theme 'Catch the Rain - Where it Falls When it Falls'. This initiative subsumed the earlier Catch the Rain campaign, extending its coverage to all blocks in both rural and urban areas across the country. Since its inception, Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain has become an annual campaign, the statement said.

