23 Bangladeshis Arrested From Tripura Railway Station Over Invalid Documents

BSF's intelligence wing has enhanced its surveillance in and around railway stations. (Representational)

Twenty-three Bangladeshi nationals preparing to board a train to Chennai were arrested at Agartala railway station, an official said on Sunday.

Based on specific information, a joint team from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a raid at Agartala station on Saturday evening and detained the Bangladeshi nationals who did not have valid documents to travel on Indian soil, officer-in-charge of GRP police station in Agartala, Tapas Das, said.

They were remanded to three-day police custody after being presented before a local court, he added.

The arrested people, aged between 21 and 49, had planned to travel to Chennai via Guwahati in search of employment.

In response to the increase in arrests of Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala station, the BSF's intelligence wing has enhanced its surveillance in and around railway stations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)