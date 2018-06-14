22 Sailors Rescued After Container Ship Catches Fire In Bay Of Bengal The MV SSL Kolkata reported the fire at 12:05 am today. The Coast Guard immediately deployed a ship from Haldia.

Share EMAIL PRINT The fire aboard the MV SSL Kolkata spread to 60 containers Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard today rescued all 22 sailors aboard a container ship that caught fire around midnight in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Haldia in West Bengal. The ship has now been set adrift, with the coast guard still monitoring its movements.



"All the 22 survivors including the captain of the ship were picked up by the Coast Guard vessel," Coast Guard Commander (NE) Inspector General KS Sheoran said today.



The MV SSL Kolkata reported the fire, which was caused due to an explosion in one of the containers, at 12:05 am today. The Coast Guard immediately deployed a ship from Haldia and a Dornier aircraft from Kolkata for search and rescue operations.



But the fire was of such magnitude that naval air assets from Vishakhapattinam had to be launched in the morning. The navy dispatched one Sea King 42C helicopter and a Dornier aircraft to assist the Coast Guard.

The navy aircraft were informed that the MV SSL Kolkata was located by the Coast Guard and that the operations would be over by the time they reached. Both the aircraft were then routed back to their base in Vishakhapattinam.



The Coast Guard refused to rule out the possibility of an oil spill from the ship's fuel. It is currently co-operating with Kolkata Port Trust, Haldia Dock Complex, Dhampra Port and the owner of the vessel for firefighting operations



The container ship was on a coastal voyage from Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Kolkata when it caught fire.



