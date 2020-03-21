22 MLAs, Whose Exit Sank Congress In Madhya Pradesh, Join BJP

22 MLAs, Whose Exit Sank Congress In Madhya Pradesh, Join BJP

The twenty-two former Congress legislators who had resigned from the party following Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation, have now formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The resignation of these MLAs played a pivotal role in the eventual fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

"With a pledge of Madhya Pradesh's developmen and progress, all my former Congress collegues and 22 ex-legislators, who are a part of my family, met BJP President JP Nadda today, and joined the party," Mr Scindia said in a tweet in Hindi.

