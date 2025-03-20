22 Maoists Killed, One Cop Dies In Two Encounters In Chhattisgarh

Twenty-two Maoists died in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts, while one police jawan was also killed during exchange of fire.

The gunfight in Bijapur began around 7 am along the district's border with Dantewada when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area.

Bodies of 18 Maoists were recovered, along with firearms and explosives. Amid the exchange of fire between the State Task Force and District Reserve Guard, and the Maoists, one jawan was killed.

In Kanker, four Maoists died in exchange of fire reported near Koroskodo village.

Operations by special forces are continuing in both locations.

Last month, security forces gunned down 31 Maoists in an encounter in Bijapur district. The encounter began deep inside the forest in the Indravati National Park area when a security team was conducting an anti-Maoist operation. Two security personnel were also killed in the gunfight.

A "major success" for the security forces came in January when an anti-Maoist operation led to the death of senior Maoist leader Jayaram Reddy, also known as Chalapati, who had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

More than 200 Maoists were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh in 2024. Among 219 Maoists killed last year, 217 were from the Bastar region, which comprises Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Sukma districts.

Over 800 Maoists were also arrested, while about 802 laid down their arms.