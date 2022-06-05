22 Killed After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

The bus, with 28 passengers, was enroute Yamunotri, a major pilgrim spot in the hill state.

Twenty-two people were killed after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The bus, with 28 passengers, was enroute Yamunotri, a major pilgrim spot in the hill state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to those "who have lost their loved ones" in the accident. PM Modi has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in a bus accident in Uttarakhand.

"Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance on the spot," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 5, 2022

The state administration and rescue teams are at the spot, informed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, adding, he is keeping an eye on the situation after reaching the disaster control room.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to the Chief Minister and that National Disaster Response Force will be reaching the spot soon.

An unprecedented number of pilgrims are visiting several Himalayan temples, which are a part of the Char Dham yatra, this year with the Covid-induced restrictions no longer in place.

Char Dham Yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.