Bus With 22 Onboard Falls Into Ditch In Uttarakhand, Rescue Work On

22 people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident

As many as 22 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road Sunday, said police.

Uttarakhand | Many feared injured after a roadways bus lost control and fell off the gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Rescue operation underway. Police, fire service team & ambulance on the spot.

More Details awaited.



"With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment," Mussoorie police said.

The condition of three passengers is serious, said police. Further details are awaited.