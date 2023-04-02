Bus With 22 Onboard Falls Into Ditch In Uttarakhand, Rescue Work On

The condition of three passengers is serious, said police

22 people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident

Dehradun:

As many as 22 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road Sunday, said police.

"With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment," Mussoorie police said.

The condition of three passengers is serious, said police. Further details are awaited.

