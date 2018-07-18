215 Post Office Passport Service Centres Opened In 4 Years: Minister

215 post office passport service centres were opened in different parts of the country in four years

As many as 215 post office passport service centres were opened in different parts of the country for the benefit of the common man in the last four years, Communication Minister Manoj Sinha said today.



Mr Sinha also said in the Lok Sabha that the post office passport service centres were opened as per the government's decision to open at least one passport centre in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.



"We have decided that no one should travel more than 50 km for passport. The passport service centres were opened in post offices," he said during Question Hour.



