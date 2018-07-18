215 Post Office Passport Service Centres Opened In 4 Years: Minister

The post office passport service centres were opened as per the government's decision to open at least one passport centre in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.

All India | | Updated: July 18, 2018 16:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
215 Post Office Passport Service Centres Opened In 4 Years: Minister

215 post office passport service centres were opened in different parts of the country in four years

New Delhi: 

As many as 215 post office passport service centres were opened in different parts of the country for the benefit of the common man in the last four years, Communication Minister Manoj Sinha said today.

Mr Sinha also said in the Lok Sabha that the post office passport service centres were opened as per the government's decision to open at least one passport centre in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.

"We have decided that no one should travel more than 50 km for passport. The passport service centres were opened in post offices," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the revenue of India Post from non-traditional sectors, including e-commerce and other value-added services, has shown a continuous growth over the last three years.

"Till date no revenue has been earned by the Department of Posts from India Post Payments Bank," he said.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manoj SinhaPassport OfficePost Office Passport Centre

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................