21-Year-Old IIT Delhi Student Allegedly Commits Suicide By Hanging From The Ceiling Fan IIT Delhi student commits suicide. Few days ago he was saved, he had taken an overdose of sleeping pills

Share EMAIL PRINT IIT Delhi students allegedly commits suicide New Delhi: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday morning reports news agency ANI.



Gopal Maloo, 21, was pursuing a course in Chemistry. He was a first year M.Sc student.



Mr Maloo, who came from Hooghly district of West Bengal, was staying in the Nilgiri boys hostel at IIT, Delhi.



Police have not yet found a suicide note.



Reports say, Mr Maloo had earlier attempted to commit suicide on April 10, by consuming sleeping pills. He was then rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and later discharged after treatment.



The student's brother came down from Hooghly; stayed with him and took him for counselling.



On April 5, Vinisha Yadav, a 21-year-old student from IIT Bombay allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence. Vinisha's family said she was under severe stress and was undergoing treatment for depression at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Vinisha was preparing for her third semester examinations said her family.





