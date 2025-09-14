21 Seats Across 7 Districts: The Nepal Violence Effect On Bihar Polls

The political upheaval in Nepal has affected the border districts if Bihar, where trade has hit rock bottom. It has also affected families, with grooms and brides often being found on the other side of the border. There are questions now whether it would also affect the fortunes of political parties in the coming assembly election.

Seven districts of Bihar share their border with Nepal -- West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, and Madhubani.

Seats in the seven districts adjacent to Nepal:

West Champaran - Valmikinagar, Ramnagar, Sikta

East Champaran - Raxaul, Narkatiya, Dhaka

Sitamarhi - Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, Sursand

Madhubani - Harlakhi, Khajauli, Babu Barhi, Laukha

Supaul - Nirmali, Chhatapur

Araria - Narpatganj, Forbesganj, Sikti

Kishanganj - Bahadurganj, Thakurganj

In the last assembly elections, 11 of these 21 seats were won by the BJP. Five seats went to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, RJD won on three, CPI-ML on one and AIMIM on one. The BJP did not lose any seat in this entire region.

Raxaul is a big market in Bihar's Motihari district adjacent to Nepal. Usually thousands of Nepali citizens came across the border to shop for daily essentials and other items.

But with security on the border tightening up, the cross-border movement has come to a stop. The situation has not improved yet even though an interim government has been put in place.

Ashok Srivastava, who runs a garment shop here, said there has been no business for the last five days. The shop used to sell items worth around Rs 40,000 but now sales are at a standstill.

During Durga Puja, sales worth crores used to be made here but now even managing Rs 1000 is difficult, say shopkeepers.

Mr Srivastava said if the government ensures the movement of Nepali people, the traders will get relief.

Anil Singh, a resident of Motihari, has a brother who lives in Nepal. He often goes to visit. But now after the violence, the family said they would call their son back. Their demand is that the government should provide employment locally.

Asked whether the people would vote on basis of these demands, the locals said no. Mr Srivastava said the Bihar government has "no role in what happened in Nepal". So the events across the border will have no bearing on selecting the state government.

"We definitely want help from the government but we are not angry," he said.

Parties, meanwhile, are busy trying to get the affected people on their side.

"The government is keeping an eye on border areas. Maintaining security is a priority but we are also focused on trade. If required, the government will consider helping," said BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said he considers it necessary for the government to provide help to the affected people.

The government, he said, should ensure that traders do not suffer losses and people who come to India from Nepal get employment.

Many believe the violence and anarchy in Nepal will not affect the election. People may be worried right now, but there is still time. By the time the election roll around, the situation would improve and the issues will change, they said.