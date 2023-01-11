24 Parties Invited To Join The Close Of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra In Srinagar

24 Parties have been to the close of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

The Congress has written to 24 parties inviting them to the close of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the parties, urging them to strengthen the message of the Yatra.

Congress President Shri. Mallikarjun Kharge-ji has written to presidents of 24 like-minded parties inviting them to the concluding function of the #BharatJodoYatra on January 30th. pic.twitter.com/ZfczAw31YB — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 11, 2023

"I look forward to your positive response, and to meeting you in Srinagar," Mr Kharge has written.