24 Parties Invited To Join The Close Of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra In Srinagar

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the parties, urging them to strengthen the message of the Yatra.

New Delhi:

The Congress has written to 24 parties inviting them to the close of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

"I look forward to your positive response, and to meeting you in Srinagar," Mr Kharge has written.

