"Mamata Banerjee Leaving, BJP Is Coming": Amit Shah On Bengal Polls

Following a massive voter turnout recorded in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a press conference in Kolkata on Friday, terming the high participation as a clear signal of support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an impending change of government in the state.

The first phase of polling, held on Thursday across 152 Assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts, saw turnout reach approximately 92.98 per cent, one of the highest figures in the state's recent electoral history.

Shah said at a press conference that this level of participation reflected the determination of the people of Bengal to bring about political change after more than a decade of rule by the Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Didi is leaving, the BJP is coming," Shah said, using the common reference to Banerjee.

He added that the people of Bengal had decided their future in the first phase itself. "Fear is about to go, and trust is going to come," he stated.

Citing the BJP's internal assessment conducted the previous night with party workers, Shah projected that the party would secure more than 110 seats out of the 152 contested in the first phase. He said this momentum would allow the BJP to form a government in the state with a decisive majority once the second phase of polling concluded.

Shah also suggested that BJP governments would soon be in place across what he described as the ancient regions of Anga, Banga and Kalinga -- corresponding to parts of present-day Assam, Bengal and Odisha.

The Home Minister congratulated voters for turning out in large numbers and thanked the Election Commission of India, central armed police forces and state police for ensuring that polling passed off peacefully, with no reported deaths during the election process - something he described as notable given the state's past electoral history.

Shah said a BJP government in Bengal would prioritise women's safety and free them from fear. He pledged that the chief minister would be a person born in Bengal and fluent in Bengali. On governance, he promised a corruption-free and transparent administration.

He accused the current Trinamool Congress government of institutionalising corruption through more than 30 alleged scams involving over Rs 10,000 crore.

Shah said these cases would be properly investigated, including by a retired Supreme Court judge, and those found guilty would face punishment.

Addressing the issue of extortion, Shah referred to what he called "Bhaipo tax" - a form of syndicate-based extortion affecting traders and businesses. He said a BJP government would take strict action to end such practices so that traders would no longer have to pay such levies.

During the press conference, Shah responded to a question from NDTV concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent campaign activities in the state, his boat ride on the River Ganga and the swipe taken at the PM by Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee's mentality is such that if by mistake he says that we have to vote for the TMC, then she will say, 'No, no. PM Modi says do not vote for TMC'. Now, who can understand Mamata ji?" he said.

On PM Modi's boat ride on the River Ganga, Shah said it allowed the Prime Minister to connect with people living along the river banks.

"If someone takes a boat ride in the Ganga and connects himself with the people living on the banks of the Ganga and reminds them of the promise of purifying the Ganga, then who can object to this?" Shah asked.

Mamata Banerjee responded to PM Modi's river outing by questioning the condition of the River Yamuna in Delhi. In remarks made while addressing an election rally in Howrah, she said it was good that PM Modi had taken a boat ride in the Ganga, which she described as clean.

After the Prime Minister's boat ride on the Ganga, Mamata Banerjee had questioned the cleanliness of the River Yamuna in Delhi.