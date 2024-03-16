88.4 Lakh People With Disabilities Registered To Vote: Election Commission

In 2019, a total of 62.63 lakh PwDs were registered within an electorate of 91 crore.

A total of 88.4 lakh people with disabilities have been registered in the electoral roll, the Election Commission said today.

Addressing a press conference on Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections 2024, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said ramps and wheelchairs would be provided at the polling booths.

"Voters with 40 per cent benchmark disability can vote from home. Also, transport facility will be provided to people with disabilities to vote," he said.

Mr Kumar said there are 88.4 lakh people with disabilities (PwDs) registered in the electoral roll.

The CEC said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters.

The polls for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In 2019, a total of 62.63 lakh PwDs were registered within an electorate of 91 crore.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)