2023 Tripura Election: 5 Points On Left Leader Jitendra Choudhury

2023 Tripura Assembly Election: CPM has fielded candidates on 43 seats (File)

The northeastern state of Tripura will go to polls on February 16. Voting for the 60 Assembly seats will be held in one phase and the votes will be counted on March 2.

Tripura had chosen the CPI(M)-led Left Front government for 25 years until the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) scored a historic win in 2018. Now, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is aiming to regain power in the state and has joined hands with the Congress.

CPM has fielded candidates on 43 seats giving ticket to prominent leaders such as Tripura state secretary Jitendra Choudhury.

Below are 5 points on Jitendra Choudhury.

Veteran leader Jitendra Choudhury is a former MP who was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha. He won from the Tripura East (ST) parliamentary constituency in 2014 after defeating Sachitra Debbarma of Congress by a margin of 4,60,548 votes.

The 65-year-old leader has served as the Tripura Minister of Forest and Industry, Commerce, and Sports from 1993 to 1998 and also from 1998 to 2014.

In the 1993 Tripura Assembly election, Jitendra Choudhury won the Manu (ST) seat by beating Congress candidate Angju Mog by a margin of 2,674 votes. He retained the seat in 1998 after receiving 3,732 more votes than Joykishore Tripura of Congress. He won from the constituency again in 2003, 2008, and 2013.

In 2021, Jitendra Choudhury was named the CPM's Tripura secretary after the death of former secretary Gautam Das.

Jitendra Choudhury will be contesting the 2023 Tripura state polls from the Sabroom Assembly constituency.