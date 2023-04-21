2023 Eid-Ul-Fitr: How To Celebrate The Festival?

Eid-ul-Fitr is a great day to make donations and charity to help the underprivileged.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also called Meethi Eid, is one of the most important festivals for the Muslim community across the world. It marks the ends of the holy month of Ramzan when people observe fast from dawn to dusk and offer prayers. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on May 22, though the date can vary from region to region according to the Moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar. As it is celebrated after the culmination of the fasting month, people enjoy the day by hosting feasts and inviting friends and families.

How to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr?

On Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims begin the day by offering special Eid prayers in the morning. Usually, the prayers are held at mosques or at open grounds where a large number of people gather to mark the festival. Following this, everyone wishes “Eid Mubarak” to each other while and exchanging hugs and greetings

What can you do this Eid?

Eid-ul-Fitr is a great day to make donations and charity to help the underprivileged. You can visit your nearby mosque on Eid and donate clothes, food or money. Donations can also be made to NGOs or you can choose to send Eid gifts to orphanages.

People usually organise feasts and prepare a variety of sweet and savoury dishes on Eid. Some of the special Eid food prepared in India includes sheer khurma, seviyan, dahi bhalla, biryani, kebabs and haleem. Wearing new and clean clothes is also a part of the rituals on Eid.

One can also decorate their house and host guests for a dinner party or head out for shopping and enjoying food with friends. If you have younger siblings then light up their festival by giving them “Eidi”, which is small gift or money.