Video: 2019 "Prediction" Of PM Modi Is Viral Today. What He Said

PM Modi's government won the no confidence vote in 2018. (File)

On a day two notices for a no-confidence motion against the government were filed in parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment in parliament in 2019 has gone viral, with many in the ruling BJP calling it his "prediction".

In a video from 7 February 2019 of a debate on the President's speech during the Budget session, the Prime Minister is heard saying that the opposition should prepare for yet another no trust motion in 2023. He was referring to his government defeating such a motion the year before.

"I want to offer my best wishes... prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, drawing laughter and desk-thumping from ruling party MPs.

"This is Samarpan Bhav (service) that from two (MPs) we are sitting here (in power). And the result of ahankar (arrogance) is that from 400, you have come down to 40. Look where you are today..." he sneered, without naming the Congress.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was present along with other senior party leaders when the PM made the comments.

In 2018, the government won a no confidence vote moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of N Chandrababu Naidu and backed by many opposition parties.

A video of the statement was shared by government sources who called it PM Modi's "prediction".

This time, the Congress has filed a no-trust motion against the Modi government amid a deadlock over Manipur. Though the motion backed by the INDIA coalition of opposition parties is likely to be defeated in Lok Sabha, where the government enjoys a big majority, leaders said the move was aimed at forcing PM Modi to make a statement on Manipur.

The ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur have been a key reason for the continuous logjam in both of Parliament since the Monsoon Session began on July 20. A day before the session, a horrific video of two women paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral, provoking nationwide outrage.

A separate no-confidence motion has been filed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is not a part of the 'I.N.D.I.A' coalition.