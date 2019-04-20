2019 Lok Sabha Elections Highlights: PM Modi Campaigns In West Bengal, Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in West Bengal's south Dinajpur district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in West Bengal's south Dinajpur district. The pubic meeting at Narayanpur ground has been organised in support of BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar, a reputed botanist of Gour Banga University who is taking on sitting Trinamool Congress MP and noted theatre activist Arpita Ghosh. The BJP is dreaming big in Balurghat, once a stronghold of the Left. The BJP is hoping to wean a substantial part of the Left vote bank which has seen a lot of erosion across the state, as also get a large chunk of the substantial tribal vote in the constituency.

Here are the updates on PM Modi's Rallies:

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.