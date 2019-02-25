Election Campaign Updates: Amit Shah Addresses Conclave In Delhi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi last week. (File)

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) in Bihar is all set to finalise the seat sharing formula in the state by today, party leaders have said. The development comes after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi last week.

The 'Mahagatbandhan' in Bihar comprises the Congress, the RJD, the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) led by former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and the Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a 'shikhar sammelan' at 10am today.

