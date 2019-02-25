Election Campaign Updates: Amit Shah Addresses Conclave In Delhi

New Delhi:
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi last week. (File)
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) in Bihar is all set to finalise the seat sharing formula in the state by today, party leaders have said. The development comes after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi last week.
The 'Mahagatbandhan' in Bihar comprises the Congress, the RJD, the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) led by former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and the Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP).
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a 'shikhar sammelan' at 10am today.
Here are the Live Updates from election preparations:
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses Shikhar Sammelan:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has made a sustained plan both on the social and economic front for the country, says Amit Shah at ABP's Shikhar Sammelan in New Delhi.
"The mood of the nation is with PM Modi."
"Until 5 years ago, nobody believed that everyone would have their own house. Today, the country can accept the fact that every person in the country will have their own house by 2022."
A day after Robert Vadra hinted at his possible venture into the active politics through his Facebook post, posters welcoming him to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Moradabad were seen put up in the city.
In a Facebook post, Robert Vadra had said: "All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use...Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people."
RJD state President Ramchandra Purbe had said the seat-sharing formula has been finalised and an announcement will be made soon. He reiterated the RJD will contest 20-22 seats, leaving the rest to allies.
"Nothing is clear till now as far as seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance is concerned. The picture is still hazy. The RJD and the Congress are busy bargaining with each other over seats. While both need each other, they cannot ignore other allies ahead of elections," a senior Congress leader had said.
"All eyes are now on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to finalise the seat sharing," he added.