IPL Betting Network Took Inputs From Pak, Says CBI, Files Case

A network of individuals involved in cricket betting in Indian Premier League (IPL) influenced matches held in 2019 based on inputs received from Pakistan, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, adding that a case has been filed in the matter.

"This network is influencing outcome of Indian Premier League matches based on inputs received from Pakitsan. In the garb of betting related to IPL matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them for betting," said the premier investigation agency.

For betting purposes, the said network opened bank accounts using fake IDs in collusion with unknown bank officials, said the central agency.

"A part of money received from the general public in India on account of such betting activities is also being shared with their associates based in foreign countries using Hawala transactions. As per infromation, the said network of individuals is involved in cricket betting since the year 2010," it said.