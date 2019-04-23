Goa Elections: 13% Voter Turnout Recorded In Goa Till 9AM

Voting is underway at 1,652 polling booths across Goa. (Representational)

Around 13 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours of polling for Goa's two Lok Sabha constituencies and three Assembly seats today.

The two parliamentary seats -- North Goa and South Goa -- recorded 13.14 per cent and 13.12 per cent polling respectively till 9 am since voting began at 7 am.

Voting is underway at 1,652 polling booths across Goa.

In the Shiroda, Mapusa and Mandrem Assembly segments, the polling percentage in the first two hours was recorded at 13.18, 14.47 and 13.05, respectively.

Some of the candidates in the fray, including four-time BJP MP and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, state Congress President Girish Chodankar, sitting BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar and former Chief Minister Francisco Sardinha, cast their votes.

