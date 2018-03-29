2018 Summer: Temperatures Touch 40 Degrees, Met Office Warns Of Heat Wave Heat wave is here to stay for now says the meteorological department as the mercury touches 40 degrees

Share EMAIL PRINT Meteorological department warns of sharp rise in temperatures across India New Delhi: Large parts of India have already touched 40 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already warned that the country will see an early onset of heat wave conditions.



Heat wave conditions are likely in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, western Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh over the next two days, said the IMD.



Delhi and its suburbs recorded the second highest temperature since 2010, with temperatures touching 39 degrees.



The maximum temperatures were more than 5 degrees above normal at most places in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The IMD issued a warning for Gujarat; Porbandar was the hottest on Monday with a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, followed by Surat at 41 degrees Celsius.



States in the eastern parts of India - West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura - will get some respite with the possibility of thundersqalls on March 30 and 31, but it won't be long lasting said the Met office.



"In this hot summer, we are distributing two buttermilk packets to each traffic cop who is performing duty on a road or at a signal," said Suman Kumar, Circle Inspector, Abids Traffic police station, who distributed buttermilk to traffic cops.



