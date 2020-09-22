Kerala Court Refuses To Close 2015 Assembly Ruckus Case Against LDF Members

Unprecedented scenes were relayed live from Kerala Assembly in 2015 when the Speaker's chair was toppled.

A court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has dismissed a petition by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government to withdraw cases filed against legislators and members of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the 2015 Assembly ruckus.

A case was registered against a group of LDF legislators, two of whom - EP Jayarajan and KT Jaleel - are now ministers in the state government, for creating ruckus in the state assembly in March 2015 and destruction of public property while attempting to prevent the then-Finance Minister from Congress-led United Democratic Front, late KM Mani, from tabling the state budget.

Mr Mani was facing allegations of accepting bribe.

Unprecedented scenes were relayed live across channels as the Speaker's chair was toppled and mics tossed around. Left Front legislators were shown standing atop tables, and later they occupied the Speaker's dias. The budget was presented after security officials and UDF legislators made a tight ring of security.

After the LDF government came to power in Kerala, it decided to withdraw the case, but the petition has been dismissed by the court.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had, in March 2018, told the Assembly that the Public Prosecutor had been given a go-ahead to appeal for the case to be withdrawn, amid protests from the Opposition.

Mr Vijayan had said the incident that happened in the assembly has to be settled in the House itself.

The Chief Minister added that the previous government had acted indiscriminately as they did not file a case on a petition filed by LDF women legislators that they were allegedly molested and manhandled by members of the then ruling party during the ruckus.