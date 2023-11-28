Woman, Training To Be Agniveer, Dies By Suicide At Mumbai Hostel: Cops

The Malwani police have registered a case of accidental death. (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman, training to be an Agniveer, died by suicide at her hostel room in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The woman was a resident of Kerala and had come to Mumbai two weeks ago to undergo Navy training, they added.

On Monday morning, the woman and her boyfriend had a fight after which he threatened to kill himself, police said. Soon after, the woman died by suicide. Her body was found in her room at INS Hamla base in Malad West.

Doctors were informed and she was declared dead.

The Malwani police have registered a case of accidental death and have started the investigation.

Under the Agnipath scheme, 'Agniveer' soldiers serve for four years, which includes six months of training and three and a half years of deployment. After this, they can apply to continue in the armed forces.

