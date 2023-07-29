20 Opposition MPs To Visit Violence-Hit Manipur Today To 'Assess Situation'

At least 20 MPs from the 26-party opposition bloc named INDIA, including parties like the Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress, DMK, RJD, JD(U), and CPM, will be part of the delegation.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, Sushmita Dev of the Trinamool, DMK's Kanimozhi Manoj, RJD's Kumar Jha of RJD, and JDU chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, among other, are part of the delegation.

The BJP has asked the opposition parties to desist from visiting Manipur and accused them of seeking to create tension in the state.

"There should be an inquiry under a retired Supreme Court judge and all INDIA MPs will go to Manipur and find out the truth and will put forward that truth before Parliament," Mr Gogoi has told PTI.

The Manipur issue has led to a parliament logjam since the Monsoon Session convened this month, with the Opposition MPs demanding a long discussion on it as well as a statement from the Prime Minister in parliament. But the centre has insisted that Home Minister Amit Shah will respond to the Opposition.

The government is also set to face a no-confidence motion in the parliament, brought by the Congress. The Lok Sabha Speaker has accepted the motion but is yet to decide a date for the no-trust vote.

The Opposition delegation's visit to Manipur comes exactly a month after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the state on June 29-30. The first day of his visit had seen high drama after his convoy was stopped and he had to take a helicopter to the violence-hit Churachandpur district from state capital Imphal.

The government of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who has thus far refused to give in to demands of resignation, has decided to convene an assembly session at the end of this month or early August.

At least 180 people have died and thousands have been displaced since the violence broke out on May 3.