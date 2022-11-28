20 kg Explosive Found Inside Plastic Container In Jharkhand Forest

The CRPF informed about the recovery of the explosive device in a tweet.

The 22-battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday seized an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), weighing 20 kg.

The explosive device was found hidden inside a steel container during a search operation in a forested area of Hazaribagh.

The search operation was conducted jointly with the state police in a forested area of Jobhi Khutwar axis in Hazaribagh district.

"Force multiplier: During an operation in the forest area of Jobhi Khutwar, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, #CRPF's K9 Mallet led the troops of 22 Bn #CRPF and @JharkhandPolice to a hidden IED weighing 20 Kg. The IED was destroyed in situ," CRPF said in a tweet.

The troops were accompanied by a sniffer dog, Mallet, who indicated the presence of explosives. Following Mallet's lead, which pointed towards thick bushes near a beaten track, the troops recovered the IED planted in a steel container.

The area was cordoned off and the bomb detection and disposal squad diffused the device following standard safety and security protocols.

