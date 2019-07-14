20-Hour Countdown To Moon Mission Starts, Chandrayaan-2 Set For Lift-Off

Chandrayaan-2 will land nearest to the Moon's South Pole, where others have not gone

New Delhi: The twenty-hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission, India's most ambitious space mission yet which aims to place a robotic rover on the moon, began this morning at 6.51 am. The moon mission will be launched on Monday at 2:51 am from India's only space port at Sriharikota. ISRO will use its most powerful rocket launcher, GSLV Mk III, to carry the 3.8 tonne Chandrayaan-2 into orbit. The entire mission has a life of one year.