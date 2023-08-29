Child Who Was Saved By AIIMS Doctors Mid-Air 'Critical'

The child is unconscious and in critical stage on ventilator and on several live-saving drugs.

A child with heart problem and who was attended on board by a group of doctors in the New Delhi-bound Vistara flight is in critical stage on ventilator and on several live-saving drugs at a hospital in Nagpur, officials said on Monday.

According to a media brief issued by Deputy General Manager (Communications) of Nagpur-based KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals Aejaz Shami, "Late night on August 27, a critical medical situation arose involving an infant passenger travelling on Flight No. UK814 of Vistara Airlines from Bangalore to Delhi."

"In a remarkable display of preparedness and professionalism, co-passengers from medical backgrounds on board promptly initiated life-saving measures by providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the baby passenger," said the statement.

As the situation got critical, the airline team efficiently coordinated with Nagpur airport authorities for emergency landing in Nagpur. KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals' Ambulance was at service to ensure the seamless transfer of the Infant passenger to KIMS KINGSWAY Hospital, said the statement.

"At current, the patient is admitted under a Senior Consultant in Paediatrics and Neonatology, the patient is unconscious and in critical stage on ventilator and on several live-saving drugs. The parents and relatives are regularly counselled," said the statement.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a lifesaving technique used if someone is not breathing normally or their heart has stopped (cardiac arrest).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)