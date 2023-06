2-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 300-Foot Deep Borewell In Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Ops On

The rescue operation is on with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials.

A two-year-old girl fell into a 300-foot deep borewell in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday and efforts are on to rescue her, police said.

The girl is currently stuck at a depth of 20 feet, an official said, adding that the incident occurred at Mugavali village in the afternoon.

The rescue operation is on with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who belongs to Sehore district, took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely.

Officials of the Chief Minister's Office are also in touch with the district authorities, it was stated.

Further details are awaited.

