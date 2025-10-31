2 Women Get Stuck In Sauna At Noida Complex, Forced To Break Lock To Escape

Two women, one of whom suffers from high blood pressure, had a harrowing experience when they were stuck in the sauna of their housing complex in Noida for over half an hour after the door got jammed and no one responded to their screams for help. The women had to smash the false ceiling of the steam room, retrieve a rod and break the door lock to escape.

Parul Chaturvedi and Taruna, residents of Tata Eureka Park in Sector 150, had gone to take a steam bath around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. They had booked a 30-minute slot and, after the time was up, they tried to get out, only to find that the door would not open. They shouted and banged on the door, but no staff or security personnel arrived to help.

Panicked, they started hitting the false ceiling to find something that would help break the door lock, and finally found a rod. They used that to get out, with the entire process taking over half an hour.

"We panicked after we kept shouting and no one was here to help. We broke the door lock and managed to get out after half an hour," one of the women says in a video.

The women said the housing complex charges maintenance of Rs 4.25 per square foot and several other fees, but the level of facilities provided is very poor.

Other residents of the complex also said the management is not doing a good job and that the lack of basic safety measures, despite the high maintenance charges, is worrying.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)