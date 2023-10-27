2 Wagons Of Empty Goods Train Derail At Vasai Road Yard In Maharashtra

Two wagons of an empty goods train derailed at Vasai Road station yard. (Representational)

Two wagons of an empty goods train derailed at Vasai Road station yard on the Western Railway, affecting the movement of some trains on one route on Friday evening, a railway official said.

Two wagons of an empty goods train derailed at the Vasai Road yard around 5.15 pm and no one was injured in the incident, the Western Railway's chief public relations office Sumit Thakur told PTI.

As the derailment occurred on the Diva-Vasai train route, the movement of suburban local trains was unaffected, he said, adding that the derailed train was being restored.

According to railway officials, the movement of some trains on the Diva-Vasai route was affected due to the derailment, but the main line was clear.

Meanwhile, there was heavy crowding on some main stations such as Borivali and Andheri, during the morning hours, as more than 250 suburban train services were cancelled amid the ongoing work on a new line.

The Western Railway has undertaken a special block for the completion of work on the new sixth line between Khar and Goregaon stations from October 7.

It has announced the cancellation of more than 2,500 suburban trains between October 27 and November 6.

