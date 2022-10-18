2 Labourers From UP Killed In Grenade Attack In Kashmir's Shopian

The police said that the attacker was arrested hours after he threw the grenade.

Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed during an overnight terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The attack comes days after a Kashmiri Pandit was killed in a targeted attack in the same district.

According to the police, a terrorist threw a grenade on non-local labourers in Harmen area in Shopian late Monday night.

The two labourers killed were Ram Sagar and Monish Kumar, both residents of Kanooj in Uttar Pradesh.

"A 'hybrid terrorist' of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Imran Bashir Ganie, who lobbed the grenade is arrested by Shopian police. Raids are underway," said Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir.

Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/nP8xixR8GG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into society without any trace.

On Saturday, terrorists killed Pooran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit at Chowdery Gund village in Shopian.

The killing, part of a series of targeted attacks triggered protests in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to fear of attacks, around 6,000 Kashmiri Pandits are not attending offices for the last five months. They have been protesting and demanding safety and their relocation to Jammu. Pandits say the government is unmoved and unwilling to shift them.