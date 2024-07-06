2 UP Cops Make Instagram Reels With Property Dealer, Suspended: Police

They had gone to Sartaz's office to make the Reels with him (Representational)

Two Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspectors were suspended for allegedly making Reels in which they posed as a property dealer's security officers.

Dharmendra Sharma and Ritesh Kumar were posted at Ankur Vihar police station while the Reels were filmed in the offices of one Sartaz, a property dealer, in the Tronica City area of the Loni circle of Ghaziabad district.

"When the matter came to our knowledge, the two sub-inspectors were suspended for violating police rules and a departmental inquiry was ordered against them. An FIR under Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was also lodged against Sartaz and he was arrested on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said.

