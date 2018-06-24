2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, Encounter Underway

Police said that the terrorists fired at a road clearing party of the security forces in Chadder area.
Jammu and Kashmir's top cop SP Vaid tweeted:
Encounter at Chadderbhan Kulgam , 2/3 Terrorists trapped . Good luck to our men from J&K Police/Army/ CRPF.- Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 24, 2018
Reportedly two terrorists killed so far.- Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 24, 2018
"The security forces were carrying out a highway clearance operation for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra when they were fired at by the hidden militants," a police officer was quoted by IANS.
CommentsInternet services have been suspended in Kulgam following the incident.
Further details awaited.