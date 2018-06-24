2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, Encounter Underway

Police said that the terrorists fired at a road clearing party of the security forces in Chadder area.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: June 24, 2018 16:25 IST
The gun battle is reportedly underway in in Kulgam's Chadder area. (File pic)

New Delhi:  Two terrorists have been reportedly killed in an gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir's top cop SP Vaid tweeted:
  
"The security forces were carrying out a highway clearance operation for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra when they were fired at by the hidden militants," a police officer was quoted by IANS.

Internet services have been suspended in Kulgam following the incident.

Further details awaited. 

