2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, Encounter Underway Police said that the terrorists fired at a road clearing party of the security forces in Chadder area.

Share EMAIL PRINT The gun battle is reportedly underway in in Kulgam's Chadder area. (File pic) New Delhi: Two terrorists have been reportedly killed in an gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam, police said.



Police said that the terrorists fired at a road clearing party of the security forces in Chadder area.



Jammu and Kashmir's top cop SP Vaid tweeted:

Encounter at Chadderbhan Kulgam , 2/3 Terrorists trapped . Good luck to our men from J&K Police/Army/ CRPF. - Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 24, 2018 Reportedly two terrorists killed so far. - Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 24, 2018

"The security forces were carrying out a highway clearance operation for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra when they were fired at by the hidden militants," a police officer was quoted by IANS.



Internet services have been suspended in Kulgam following the incident.



Further details awaited.



