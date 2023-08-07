2 Terrorists Shot Dead In J&K's Poonch, Army Operation Underway

Their bodies have not yet been recovered.

The Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in the early hours of Monday.

Two terrorists were engaged by the security forces in the region and were shot dead during the exchange of fire. Their bodies have not yet been recovered, as the operation is still underway.

More details are awaited.

In a joint operation with the Kupwara police, the Indian Army killed a terrorist in the Tangdhar Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The terrorist was trying to infiltrate Indian territory, the police said.

Army & Kupwara police in a joint #operation foiled an #infilitration bid by neutralising a #terrorist on #LoC in Amrohi area of #Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 6, 2023

"Army and Kupwara police in a joint operation foiled an infilitration bid by neutralising a terrorist on LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.