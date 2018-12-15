3 Terrorists Shot Dead In Ongoing Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

An encounter is under way between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Three terrorists have reportedly been killed in an encounter which broke out this morning between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sirnoo village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

"The terrorists opened fire on security forces while they were carrying out search operations," the official said.

The security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official confirmed.

The gun-battle was still under way, when the latest report of the encounter arrived.

More details are awaited.

