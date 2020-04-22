2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Two terrorists have been killed so far in the operation

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

Two terrorists have been killed so far in the operation, which was going on till the last reports were received, the official said.

The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, he added.