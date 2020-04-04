2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

3 terrorists who killed 3 civilians recently, trapped by security forces in Kulgam (Representational)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on credible intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said.

"This operation based on a credible police input was launched this morning. Two terrorists have been reportedly killed so far," the spokesperson said, adding that the exchange of fire was going on.

Earlier, the police tweeted on its official handle that three terrorists had been trapped in the cordon. "Same group of #terrorists trapped who killed 3 civilians recently," the police said.

