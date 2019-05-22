2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter in J&K's Kulgam, Cache Of Arms Seized

Identities and affiliations of the terrorists is being ascertained, said police

Two terrorists were killed today in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. A cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

Acting on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Gopalpora area of Kulgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police spokesman said.

"During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter," the police spokesman said.

He said in the ensuing gun battle, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

"The identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists are being ascertained," he added.

The spokesman said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Kulgam district.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019