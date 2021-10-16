2 Terrorists, Including Lashkar Commander, Killed In J&K's Pulwama

This is the third encounter since yesterday and ninth anti-terrorist operation in the Valley (File)

Two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey, have been killed during a joint operation by police and security forces in Pampore area near Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Umar Mushtaq Khandey's name figured in the list of top 10 terrorists who the security forces were targeting since the hit list was released by the police in August this year.

Police said one of the killed terrorist was involved in targeted killing of two policemen in Srinagar and vowed to eliminate all those creating fear in the society.

LeT #terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues SgCT Mohammad Yousf and Ct Suhail Ah in Baghat Srinagar while they were having tea, #neutralised in Drangbal, #Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable. (1/2) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2021

This is the third encounter since yesterday evening and ninth anti-terrorist operation in the Valley in which 13 local terrorists have been killed in last one week.

Yesterday, police said two terrorists allegedly involved in recent targeted killings of a civilian and a police officer were killed during back-to-back encounter by the security forces.

A police spokesman said that operations were launched within a span of three hours in Srinagar and Pulwama in which two terrorists involved into killing of a sub inspector of J&K police and civilian were gunned down.

"We are committed to #hunt down these #terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief & tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society" tweeted police.