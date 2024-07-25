2 Terrorist Supporters Arrested In J&K Amid Crackdown After Kathua Attack

Both accused are residents of the Bilawar and Malhar area in Kathua district.

Two weeks after a major terrorist attack on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the police arrested two terrorist supporters who have allegedly helped a large group of Pakistan-backed terrorists involved in the attack in which five soldiers were killed in action and five others were injured.

According to the police, Liyaqat Ali and Mool Raj are the Over Ground Workers ( OGWs) of terrorists who have helped the attackers with logistics including the Wi-Fi facility. They have been booked under anti-terror laws.

Both accused are residents of the Bilawar and Malhar area in Kathua district where the attack took place on July 9.

Following the attack, a major crackdown was launched in Kathua against alleged suspects and 100 persons were detained by police for questioning.

According to police "preventive measures" have been taken against 40 persons detained during the crackdown. "Over 100 individuals were interrogated and preventive measures have been taken against over 40 others in connection with the case to mitigate risks and disrupt potential support systems for terrorist activities" a police spokesman said.

The accused refused to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions. "These individuals were found to have deliberately withheld crucial information from the police," the police said.

A heavily armed group of terrorists ambushed two army trucks killing five soldiers and injuring five others on July 9. After the ambush, terrorists managed to escape without suffering casualties of their own.