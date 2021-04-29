2 Terror Outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Members Arrested in Assam

The arrest was a joint effort of Assam police special branch, a central agency and Dhubri police (File)

Two members of the outlawed Bangladesh-based terror outfit - Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) - were arrested at Larkura area under Gauripur police station in Assam's Dhubri district.

The members were identified as Mozibar Rahman alias Gunnar Ali and Faizar Ali.

Foreign currency to the tune of Rs 1.02 lakh and four firearms were seized from one the arrested members, said police.

The arrest was a result of a joint operation by Assam police special branch, a central agency and Dhubri police.

"Four country made pistols, foreign currency notes amounting to Rs 1.02 lakh and suspected gold sheets were recovered from the possession of Mozibar Rahman. We have arrested him under the Arms Act," said Dhubri SP Anand Mishra.

Mr Mishra said, "During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that he has some association with proscribed organizations such as Muslim United Liberation Tigers of Assam (MULTA) and JMB/Neo- JMB. He also mentioned that his younger brother named Faizar Ali was an ex-member of MULTA who was arrested earlier. As per the accused, his brother is an active member of JMB/Neo-JMB."

Acting on inputs given by Mozibar, said the police officer, a search was conducted in the intervening night of April 23 and 24, 2021 and accused Faizar Ali was caught. He was then arrested after interrogation, he added.

"The operation was conducted in collaboration with Special Branch, Assam Police and a Central Agency who provided crucial inputs on the case and linkages from across the border. Based on the intelligence provided, it came to fore that accused Faizar Ali has been actively recruiting cadres for JMB/Neo-JMB from as far back in time as 2015-16," a press statement from the Assam police stated.

Anand Mishra, SP Dhubri, led the joint operation.

"Investigation has also unearthed an evident nexus between local Jihadi cadres and members across the border relentlessly trying to derail the peace and economic progress of the region through propaganda as well as FICN," said a police official.

According to Assam Police, a massive manhunt has been launched to catch other members of the banned outfit.

"Further corroboration through sources has revealed that accused Mozibar conducts secret meetings with other suspected JMB/Neo-JMB cadres. In one of such meetings recently they were seen carrying weapons with them," the official said.

"In this matter, we appeal to the respected Muslim community and their leaders to come forward and assist us in identifying the other members of this module. We also appeal to them to help us bring to mainstream all such radicalised elements in other parts of the state and the country," the official added.