Watch: 103-Year-Old Woman Votes In Assam's Dhubri

A 103-year-old woman cast her vote in Assam's Dhubri today in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Video footage from Birsing Aminerchar village shows the woman being escorted to a polling station by a relative before she enters the booth and casts her vote.

According to election commission data, approximately 10.12 per cent of the 81.49 lakh eligible voters cast their votes during the initial two hours of polling in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam today. Among these, Dhubri saw the highest turnout with 10.75 per cent, followed by Guwahati at 10.38 per cent, Kokrajhar at 9.77 per cent, and Barpeta at 9.26 per cent by 9 am.

Sparse queues marked the early hours of voting at the 9,516 polling stations, likely due to heavy rainfall the night before. However, authorities anticipate an increase in voter participation as the day progresses.

A total of 81,49,091 voters, including 41,00,544 men, 40,48,436 women, and 111 individuals belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their voting rights. They will determine the fate of 47 candidates contesting in the third and final phase of polling in Assam.

Polling began at 7 am and is scheduled to continue until 5 pm.