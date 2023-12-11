2 Teens Found Hanging From Tree In Udaipur: Police

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, Dilip Singh said. (Representational)

A minor boy and a girl who were allegedly in a relationship were found hanging from a tree in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

SHO Dilip Singh said the bodies of the duo, both aged around 16-17 years, were found hanging from a tree in Banjariya village in the Kherwara police station area on Sunday evening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo were in a relationship, the SHO said, adding that the police suspected their deaths to be a case of suicide.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem on Monday, Mr Singh said.

A case has been registered on the matter and investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)