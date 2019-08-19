2 Teens Drown In Rajasthan Pond While Trying To Take A Bath

The two teenagers slipped while taking a bath in the pond (Representational)

Two teenagers drowned in a pond in Dantaramgarh of Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Monday.

They had taken cattle for grazing and then went to take a bath in the nearby pond. While bathing, they slipped and drowned, police officer Sriram Kaswan said.

The deceased were identified as Shambhudayal Meena (17) and Ramavatar Gurjar (17).

The police officer said the bodies were brought out of the pond with the help of villagers. They were declared brought dead at the hospital.

Bodies were handed over to relatives after a post-mortem.

