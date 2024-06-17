Three Members Of Family Drown In River In Rajasthan: Police

Three members of a family drowned in the Khoh river in a village here on Monday, police said.

They identified the victims as Sonu (18), his brother Ayan (22) and their uncle Asif (32).

Circle Officer (CO) of Dhampur Sarvam Singh said the three were swept away by strong currents in the river in Mukarpuri village under the Seohara police station area while bathing.

He added that police fished out their bodies with help from villagers.

