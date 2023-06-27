2 Suspects Arrested, Others Identified In Delhi Robbery Case: Cops

The victims were robbed by four men when they were going to Gurugram in a cab on Saturday, police said.

Two men have been apprehended in connection with the daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the remaining suspects have been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday when the victims were going towards Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

After the CCTV visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding his resignation.

"LG shud (should) resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n (and) security to the people of Delhi. If the Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u (you) how to make a city safe for its citizens," the Delhi CM tweeted and posted the video of the accident.

Delhi Minister Atishi also took to Twitter and said, "LG sir: If you get free time from taking credit for @ArvindKejriwal's work, then sometimes pay attention to your constitutional responsibility. It is your job to provide security to the people of Delhi. And now incidents of theft, dacoity and murder are happening in Delhi in broad daylight. Either you take the responsibility of security, or else resign."

