Video: 2 Supreme Court Judges Make Surprise Visit To Canteen

The judges sat at the table of senior lawyers and spent a long time chatting with them.

Two judges made a surprise visit to the Supreme Court canteen today, causing a flutter among lawyers.

Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath walked into the canteen for coffee with lawyers.

The judges sat at the table of senior lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, and spent a long time chatting with them.

Sources say the trend has caught on recently.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is also known to tour the complex and interact with lawyers.

Usually, judges stay in their chambers for meals including lunch. "Now they do the rounds of the complex, which is an unusual sight," said a court official.