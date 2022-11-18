2 Students Go Missing In Sea After 7 Skip College To Visit Vizag Beach

Surya and Sai went missing while having a bath in the sea, off Bheemli beach in Visakhapatnam

Two students were reported missing in Visakhapatnam after a group of seven college students visited Bheemli beach this morning. Indian Navy helicopters, speedboats and divers were deployed as search and rescue operations were on.

According to reports, seven students, who reportedly got late for college, decided to visit Bheemli beach instead around 11.30am. Four of them then took to the sea for a bath.

However, one of the students, Surya, went missing while bathing in the sea.

Fearing that Surya might have been drowned, another student, Sai, went looking for him, but he too could not be traced thereafter.

The rest of the students then called the police for help.

Soon, Indian Navy personnel aboard INS Kalinga were informed and they rushed in, looking for the two missing students.

Navy helicopters, boats and swimmers started scouring the sea in search of Surya and Sai, but they could not be traced until reports last came in.