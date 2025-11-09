2 Students Dead, Over 50 Injured After Overloaded Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Maharashtra

Two children died and over 50 others were injured after an ashram school's bus plunged into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Tuesday.

Officials said the bus had a seating capacity of 30 but was carrying 56 students.

The incident occurred in the Devgai Ghat area near Amlibari when the bus carrying tribal students back after the Diwali holidays plunged nearly 80-100 feet into a valley.

The bus belonged to an ashram school in Mehunbare, Chalisgaon (Jalgaon).

Local villagers were the first to reach the spot and carried out rescue efforts, pulling the injured children up from the slope before emergency services arrived.

A seven-year-old child and a 13-year-old girl were killed in the accident. Two students are in the ICU, while 17 others with serious injuries have been shifted to the Nandurbar District Civil Hospital. The rest are receiving treatment at the Akkalkuwa Rural Hospital.

Authorities said as soon as the bus lost control, the driver reportedly found his way out and has been missing ever since.

The school had reportedly sent two buses to bring students back after the holiday break of which one crashed while returning through a hilly route.

"The administration is fully assisting the students. If required, we will use private medical services as well," said Dr. Mitali Sethi, the Nandurbar district collector during a visit to the hospital.

Police are examining if proper permissions and safety protocols were followed, the driver's conduct and possible negligence, and the overall condition and fitness of the vehicle.

No official statement has yet been issued by the school management.